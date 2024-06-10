Mark Wisecup, age 78, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 7, 2024. He was born August 20, 1945 in Manchester, OH to the late Roy Alden and Naomi (Hackathorn) Wisecup. He was a heavy equipment operator.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Charlene Wisecup; son, Tom Patrick; sisters, Barb and Wanda and grandson, Rick.

He is survived by his sons, Mark (Lisa) Wisecup of Amelia, Shane Wisecup of Georgetown; sister, Sana Wisecup of Georgetown; grandchildren, Brittany, Clint, Ethan and Alec.

A Graveside service will be held Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 2:00 PM at the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home.

