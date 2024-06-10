Clarence “Slim” Bingamon was born in Mt. Orab, Ohio on September 22, 1939, to the late Clarence H. And Mary Helen Bingamon. Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings, Shirley Colwell, and Jim Bingamon of Mt. Orab.

He is survived by his loving wife, Delores; children, Daniel Bingamon (Anita), Robert Bingamon (Anna), Michael Bingamon (late Ann), Christine Foster (Ken), William Bingamon (Michelle) and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren & friends.

Slim had spent most of his adult life working as a long-time employee of Ford Motor Company while simultaneously embarking on his own adventure, which was starting his own business, Slim’s Auto Body. He was a member of the Clermont County Sportsman’s Club and the Amelia Masonic Lodge. He loved working on old cars, watching his westerns and especially loved his grandchildren. Slim will be dearly missed by his family, but his blessings will live on through them for many years to come.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Amelia served the family. www.ecnurre.com.