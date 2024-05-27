Connie Jean Slack, age 69, of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, May 23, 2024 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a teller at several Brown County banks for many years and currently was an administrative assistant for REMAX Realty in Georgetown, Ohio. Connie was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star and the Georgetown Church of Christ. She had a wonderful personality and a smile that would brighten any room. Connie was born July 12, 1954 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Joe and Wanda (Warner) Cahall. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son -Travis Slack in 2022.

Connie is survived by three grandchildren – Tyler, Natalie and Clair Slack; three sisters – Sherry Ingles and husband Tom, Nancy Linkous and husband Jim and Jackie Maxwell all of Georgetown, Ohio; daughter-in-law – Stephanie Slack of Sardinia, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins and many friends.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, June 9, 2024 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121, the Georgetown Fire Department and EMS, 850 Mt.Orab Pike, Georgetown, Ohio 45121 or the The ICU unit at Clermont Mercy Hospital, 3000 Hospital Drive, Batavia, Ohio 45103.

