On Saturday, April 27, The US Grant Homestead Association celebrated US Grant’s 202nd birthday with a day-long series of presentations titled, “Grant’s Seldom Told Stories”, at the Gaslight Theater in Georgetown.

A couple-hundred attendees listened to nationally recognized living historian, Dr. Curt Fields share unique and lesser known stories about Grant’s life; about his animals, his success ending the KKK during his Presidency, and his adult children’s legacies—to name a few.

Attendees also listened to period music performed by Olivia Lovett and enjoyed a nicely prepared lunch for a donation, at the Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

Conversations post-program revealed a deep appreciation for the unique stories told by Fields, and excitement for the next presentations to come. People from various locations across the country traveled to Georgetown, Ohio the weekend of April 27, and shared their delight in the local history sites and quaint village. The US Grant Homestead Association would like to thank everyone who participated.

For more information about the Grant Homestead Association and their programs, visit: usgrantboyhoodhome.org