Kenneth Ray Gardner, age 87, of Felicity, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 11, 2024 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. He was the owner and operator of Ray Gardner Excavation, his work with his bulldozer, backhoe and dump truck can still be found throughout Brown County today. Ray was also a farmer, for over 50 years he raised dairy cattle, beef cattle, grains and hay. Later, in life after he sold the cattle, he continued to work in hay, it was his specialty that he loved and enjoyed. He was a member of the Shinkles Ridge Church near Georgetown, Ohio and the Old Cars and Friends Club. Ray was born September 8, 1936 in Vanceburg, Kentucky the son of the late Theodore and Leona (Erskine) Gardner. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years – Barbara Ann (Bramel) Gardner in 2013 whom he married June 2, 1956.

Mr. Gardner is survived by one daughter – Sheree Vessels and husband Ken of Port St. Lucie, Florida; two grandsons – U.S. Air Force Tech Sergeant Colin Vessels of San Antonio, Texas and Garrett Vessels and wife Alexandria of Port St. Lucie, Florida; two great grandchildren – Arielle and Jackson Vessels and many close and devoted friends.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shinkles Ridge Church, c/o Anna Jones, 844 Shinkles Ridge Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com