Susan Pat Giles Carter age 82.

Predeceased by husband, Arthur Leo Carter; parents, George and Jean (Herzog) Giles; sister, Nancy Pinare. Survived by brother, Greg Giles (Jolly); children, Paul Wood, Sarah Jean Blodgett (Dana), Reckita (Bill) Case, Teresa (Dan) McQuoid, Simone (Jim) Deni, Kathleen Todd (Michael McDonald); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as many beloved family and friends.

Susan was born in Park Avenue Hospital, Rochester, NY, and attended schools in the Rochester suburbs of Greece and Irondequoit. She graduated from Irondequoit High School in 1959 and attended SUNY at Oneonta and Rochester Business Institute. She worked many years at Kodak Park in Engineering and MSD Divisions before retiring to Naples, FL. She spent summers in Henrietta, NY, and Cherry Fork, OH.

Since her retirement, Susan enjoyed life in Naples, Florida, spending time with family and friends, talking politics, playing bridge, and painting. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered as a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

As we celebrate Susan’s life, we will also celebrate her true love, Leo, who left this world a short time ago. There will be a joint Celebration Memorial Service for Susan and Leo at All Seasons Chapel, White Haven Memorial Park on Tuesday, May 14, at 11 AM. Hors D’oeuvres will follow in the gathering room of the chapel at noon.