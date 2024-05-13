Rebecca Alice Daley (nee Kress), age 91, of Anderson Twp, passed away May 5, 2024. She was born on January 19, 1933 to the late Charles and Georgia Kress in Georgetown, Ohio.

Preceded in death by her husband Bernard William Daley and her youngest daughter Sharon Daley Johnson. Her siblings who preceded her in death are: Half sister, Sister Eleanor Kress, Sisters of Notre Dame, Anna Kress Sawyers and spouse Whiley Eugene (Gene), Henry Kress and spouse Evelyn, Robert Earl Kress and spouse Georgia, Edith Kress Foster and spouse Arnold, and Walter Kress.

She is survived by her four daughters, Mary Daley, Deborah (Michael) Rigg, Patrica (Robbie) Fite, and Catherine (the late Stephen) Navey, her son-in-law Randolph Johnson, and her sister-in-law Marlene Kress of Sardinia.

The youngest of six children, Rebecca grew up in Arnheim Ohio and attended school in Sardinia. She graduated from Sardinia High School in 1951 and was the valedictorian of her graduating class. Rebecca married Bernard Daley in 1956 in Munich Germany. They welcomed three daughters while living in Germany. After returning to the states, two more daughters were born in Washington DC.

Rebecca moved with her husband and children in 1971 to Anderson Township in Cincinnati, Ohio. She enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing, crochet and quilting. Rebecca cherished the last quilt that she and her mother worked on together.

A Blessing will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Monday, May 13th at 10 am. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 9 to 10 am. If desired, memorials may be directed to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Montgomery, Ohio.