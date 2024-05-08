Harlan Leon Broughton, age 76, of Sardinia, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 2, 2024 at his residence. He was a retired electrician for Senco Products for 37 years, a United States Vietnam War Air Force veteran and a member of the Sardinia Mowrystown Lions Club, George A. Lambert American Legion Post #755, Sardinia Masonic Lodge F&AM #254 and the Sardinia Bible Baptist Church. Leon enjoyed camping and vacationing with his family, spending time with his McDonalds Crew, watching dirt track racing, fishing and woodworking but more than anything, he loved being a Papaw and spending time with his grandchildren. He was born March 26, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan the son of the late Harlan Broughton and Ida (May) Broughton-Shaw. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother-in-law – Bob Griffin and one sister-in-law – Lottie Broughton.

Mr. Broughton is survived by his wife of nearly 56 years – Ann (Griffin) Broughton whom he married May 11, 1968; three children – Becky Moran and husband Lonnie, Chris Broughton and wife Cheryl and Lori Boling all of Sardinia, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Allison Maiberger and husband Jordan, Emily Jones and husband Jerrode, Ashley Broughton, Christopher Broughton and fiancé Lauren Guenther, Olivia Broughton, Griffin Boling and fiancé Sydney Coogan and Bella Becknell and husband Josh; five great grandchildren – Nathan, Ethan, Brayden and Scarlett Jones and Kashton Becknell; one brother – Dennis Broughton of Sardinia, Ohio; six brothers and sisters-in-law – Doris Whitney and husband John, Chuck Griffin and wife Sandy, Alma Troutman and husband Jerry, Wanda Canter and husband Paul, Sharon Williams and husband Ed and Sue Griffin and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, May 5, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio with Masonic Services at 1:45 P.M. Drue Lane will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:45 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Sardinia Cemetery with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

