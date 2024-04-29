Margaret “Margi” Borgman, 72, of Lake Waynoka, OH passed away Monday, April 22, 2024 at Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley, OH. She was born June 19, 1951 in Griffith, IN, daughter of the late John Earl and Jacqueline Jean Kilander Osborn. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Terry Borgman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jackie Osborn, Sandi Osborn and Karen Kniaz.

Margi was a member of 7 clubs and 2 organizations in the Lake Waynoka community. She is a fan of Purdue basketball, Manchester United Soccer and Cubs Baseball. Her interests include traveling to Australia, African safaris, Living in England and Canada, and travel in Europe with her husband.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Jon Borgman of West Chester, OH and Chris Borgman of Cincinnati, OH; brother, Johnny Osborn of Portage, IN as well as several nieces and nephews.

Margi’s wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 4, 2024 the Lake Waynoka Lodge, 297 Horse Shoe Dr, Lake Waynoka, OH 45171. Arrangements are entrusted to Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville, OH.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, Hospice of Hope or the Shawnee Women’s Club at Lake Waynoka.

Please sign her online Tribute Wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com