James Hiram Halcomb, age 91, of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 28, 2024 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. He was a retired baker for Dolly Madison Bakery, after retirement he was a baker for Publix Super Market in Winter Haven, Florida, a United States Korean War Air Force Veteran, member of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union Local #253, the Williamsburg American Legion Post #288 and the Bible Baptist Church in Mt.Orab, Ohio, enjoyed fishing, baseball and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. James was born January 10, 1933 in Line Fork, Kentucky the son of the late Carl Halcomb and Thursa E. (Huff) Franklin. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife – Greta (Jessee) Halcomb in 2011, two brothers – Jack and Carl Franklin, two step-brothers- Johnny and Ben Franklin and one step-sister – Romona Maidmont.

Mr. Halcomb is survived by one daughter – Teresa Innis and husband Steve of Williamsburg, Ohio; two grandchildren – Micah J. Innis and wife Brittany of United States Army, Hawaii and Jessica Staats and husband Mike of Fort Wright, Kentucky; four great grandchildren – Carman, Ronin and Reagan Innis and Sophia Staats and two step-sisters – Peggy Ayres and husband Terry of Manchester, Ohio and Janey Wilmoth and husband Roger of Milford, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 3, 2024 at the Bible Baptist Church, 990 West Main Street, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154. Pastor Ted House will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Williamsburg Cemetery in Williamsburg, Ohio with military services by the Southwest Ohio VFW Memorial Team. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the DAV – Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250 or at www.dav.org

