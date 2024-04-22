Terry Dale Hedges, 77, passed away on April 15, 2024 at his home in Ripley.

He was born on January 21, 1947 in Maysville, the son of the late John Blake and Bessie Adams Hedges.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Erma Russel; brother Kim Hedges; nephew Eric Hedges; and grandson Kulen Offutt.

Mr. Hedges worked for many years at the U.S. Shoe Factory until it closed. He later worked at Trinity Manufacturing and at Metal Tec in Ripley.

Terry is survived by his children Elizabeth Swanger, Teresa Offutt (Andy), and Joey Hedges (Nikki); his grandchildren Kirkland Swanger (Tiffany Bullock), Kamri, Karlie, Kailen and Kowin Offutt, and Elli and Emmit Hedges; his nephew Chad Hedges; and sister-in-law Debbie Hedges and his cat, Freddie.

Private services will be held at the family’s convenience.

Memorials may be made to The Ripley Fire Department.

Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

