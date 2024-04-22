Elizabeth Lee Boone, 87, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at Adams County Manor in West Union, Ohio. She was a former employee of Wald Manufacturing in Maysville, Kentucky, a member of the Lawrence Creek Christian Church, a bible study group in Georgetown, Ohio and a crochet group in Russellville, Ohio. Mrs. Boone was born June 16, 1936 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Charles L. and Martha Ann (Hamilton) Brown. She was also preceded in death by husbands – James Garland and Donald Lee Boone.

Mrs. Boone is survived by two daughters – Deborah Moran of Otway, Ohio and Connie Smith of Maysville, Kentucky; one son – Gary McKee of Maysville, Kentucky; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; step-sister – Geraldine Tully of Maysville, Kentucky; sister-in-law – Mattie Sweet of Maysville, Kentucky; senior companion – Jan Birchfield of Georgetown, Ohio; close friend – Linda Prichard of Maysville, Kentucky and neighbor and friend – Amy Tolle of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Pastor Calvin Hall will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, Ohio.

