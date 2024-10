A large crowd gathered for a worthy cause at Eagles Hall in Georgetown on Saturday, April 6. The calling was the annual Fiesta-Fur-Paws, the Brown County Humane Society’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Fiesta-Fur-Paws once again was a great success with silent auctions, a cake auction, split the pot, dinner and games.

