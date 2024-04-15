Patricia Carol Frye, age 87, of Sardinia, Ohio passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a homemaker and stay-at-home mom. After her children were grown, she went back to college and began her career as a CNA for the Brown County Senior Citizens for the next 25 years. Pat was a loving wife and mother who loved her family deeply. She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing and baking homemade pies that everyone loved. Above all, Pat was strongly committed to her faith and a devout servant of God who faithfully devoted over 60 years to her church, God’s Holiness Mission in Mowrystown, Ohio. She was born August 3, 1936 in Ripley, Ohio the third child born to the late Floyd and Faye (Stouder) Hile. Besides her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years – David D. Frye in 1999 whom she married December 24, 1953, one daughter – Karen Watson, two sons-in-law – Jeremy Watson and Linn Paeltz and five brothers and sisters – Floyd Hile, Jr., Mary Wermuth, Danny Hile, Betty Hile and Peggy Barger.

Mrs. Frye is survived by four children – Pamela Paeltz, Tina Humphries and husband Scott, Suzette Albrecht and husband Fred and David Frye and Theresa Siemer; twelve grandchildren – Josh Paeltz and wife Betsy, Samantha Paeltz, Elizabeth Jordan and husband John, Carl Albrecht and wife Natalie, Jordan Albrecht and husband Cory Short, Barrett Albrecht and wife Rebecca, Ryan Frye, Blake Frye, Emma Frye, Eli Frye, Chris Siemer and Emily Siemer; five great grandchildren – Larissa Paeltz, Landon Paeltz, Addyson Eifert, Ethan Eifert and Carysn Longbottom; two brothers – Jimmy Hile and Lowell Hile and wife Linda and one sister – Janet Suffridge and husband Bob and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, April 15, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Pastor Alan Hunt will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Buford Cemetery in Buford, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to God’s Holiness Mission, 27 Maple Ave., Mowrystown, Ohio 45155.

