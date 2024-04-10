Angela Sue (Bolender) Herbolt, 66, of Hamersville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, surrounded by her immediate family. Angie worked for U.S. Shoe for eighteen years. She then worked for the U.S. Postal Service for an additional 27 years before retiring in 2022. She enjoyed vacationing to the beach, shopping, and spending time with her grandkids. Angie will be dearly missed and always remembered.

Angie was preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Alta “Pat” (Wardlow) Bolender and her brother Anthony William “Bill” Bolender. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, John “Dick” Herbolt; her daughter, Kelly (Steven) Royalty; her son, Richard (Kayla) Herbolt; and her four grandchildren, Kyler and Olivia Royalty and Bentley and Bowen Herbolt; three siblings, Alvin Jr. (Melody) Bolender, Allan Bolender, and Anita Kay (Rick) Schwallie; and two lifelong friends Carol Shay and Becky Hanson.

Angie had a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. She was also blessed with many friends with whom she loved to spend time. Angie made friends with several of the people she met and served on her mail route. They were important to her, and she cared deeply about them.

Angie requested a celebration of life be held in her honor. We invite all of Angie’s family and friends to join us in celebrating her beautiful life at The Venue on Lake Grant on Sunday, April 14. Visitation will be held from 5-6:30p.m., with a memorial service immediately following. A private burial will take place at a later date. Interment will be at the Shinkle Ridge Cemetery in Higginsport, Ohio.