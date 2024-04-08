The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association released its 2023-24 list of Division III All-Ohio boys basketball team on March 27, and among those earning All-Ohio honors was Eastern High School sophomore Grady Barber.

Barber has been named an All-Ohio Division III Honorable Mention.

Barber was an offensive leader on the court for the Warriors this past winter season, averaging 13 points per game as the team’s leading scorer and the fifth top scorer in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

The 6’2” Eastern sophomore previously earned All-Southeast District Division III Second Team honors by the OPSWA.

2024 Division III Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams

Players of the Year: Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf; Jesse McCulloch, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East

Coach of the Year: Dennis Tucci, Malvern

First Team: Mason Shrout, Camden Preble-Shawnee, 6-5, sr., 24.2 (points per game); Trey Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-2, so., 21.6; Luke Sanders, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 6-3, jr., 25.4; Jesse McCulloch, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-10, sr., 22.4; Sam Johnson, Worthington Christian, 6-6, sr., 20.7; Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-6, sr., 24.9; Justice Thompson, Ashland Crestview, 6-4, jr., 23.0; Nate Miles III, Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 6-5, so., 23.8; J’Allen Barrino, Malvern, 6-2, sr., 18.6; Luke Vlacovsky, Canton Central Catholic, 6-1, jr., 19.7.

Second Team: Carter Mallernee, Johnstown Northridge, 6-3, sr., 23.2; Brooks Laukhuf, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-4, sr., 22.0; Cade Brenner, Archbold, 6-3, sr., 20.2; Julian Washington, Castalia Margaretta, 6-4, so., 20.1; Jalen Brown, Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 6-2, sr., 19.2; Alex Reese, Martins Ferry, 6-6, jr., 25.9; Colton Conkle, Coshocton, 5-11, jr., 19.7; Garrett Sprutte, Ravenna Southeast, 6-2, sr., 28.1; Bransyn Copas, North Adams, 6-1, Sr., 17.5; DeAndre Berry, Portsmouth, 6-2, Sr., 24.5.

Third Team: Brody Denny, Germantown Valley View, 5-8, fr., 22.8; Jacob Roeth, Casstown Miami East, 6-1, sr., 18.6; Grant Hartley, LaGrange Keystone, 5-10, sr., 20.0; Sean Whitehouse, Wellington, 6-5, sr., 21.1; Will Allen, Fairview Park Fairview, 5-9, so., 17.2; Cortez Freeman, Columbus Africentric, 6-2, sr., 22.3; Landon Moore, Canfield South Range, 6-3, sr., 20.3; Dekota Johnson, Mantua Crestwood, 6-0, jr., 20.1; Jace Copley, Lucasville Valley, 6-3, Sr., 24.4; Myles Montgomery, Minford, 5-10, Jr., 22.7.

Special Mention: Derek Wilson, Leavittsburg LaBrae, jr., 18.3; David Moore, Campbell Memorial, 6-4, sr., 14.3; Noah Wile, Rittman, 6-8, sr., 23.0; Brayden Holt, Wooster Triway, 6-0, so., 16.5; Drew Bishko, Wooster Triway, 6-2, sr., 14.9; Ashton O’Brien, Youngstown Mooney, 6-2, sr., 12.0; Preston Gedeon, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-9, jr., 20.1; Jackson Eichler, Atwater Waterloo, 6-0, sr., 17.0; Alex Ervin, Williamsburg, 6-4, sr., 16.6; Blake Lawson, Carlisle, 5-10, jr., 19.5; Caiden Nicol, Lewistown Indian Lake, 6-2, sr., 17.9; Charlie Tully, Cincinnati Mariemont, 6-0, sr.,13.0; Jace Wood, Brookville, 5-11, sr., 18.5; Cade Davies, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-2, sr., 20.1; Blake Krznaric, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-6, sr., 19.1; Walter Cable, Wickliffe, 5-11, jr., 21.1; Braylan McClardy, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-1, sr., 16.2; Jaiden Ramos, Brooklyn, 6-3, sr., 15.5; Trey Booker, Marion Pleasant, 6-1, sr., 20.6; Theo Falkenhain, Columbus Academy, 5-9, jr., 10.2; Max Parish, Richwood North Union, 6-3, sr., 19.6; Caleb Ransom, Grove City Christian, 6-0, sr., 18.7; Brandon Roddy, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 6-2, sr., 11.6; Kade Lentz, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-4, sr., 20.4; Carson Conaway, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-5, sr., 14.7; Carter Smiley, Carey, 5-9, sr., 12.4; Walter Plantz, Genoa Area, 6-7, so., 16.8; Jarek Ringler, Ashland Crestview, 6-4, sr., 12.0; Malachi Bayless, Bucyrus, 6-1, sr., 18.5; Kyle Stoller, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-3, sr., 17.3; Ethan Stokes, Oak Harbor, 6-5, jr., 19.7; Grant McGuire, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-1, sr., 12.5; ; Eli Keifer, Metamora Evergreen, 6-1, sr., 18.1; Mac Mac Pettigrew, Bellaire, 5-10, sr., 25.0; Dantae Faiello, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 5-11, sr., 18.3; Dre Saunders, Belmont Union Local, 6-0, jr., 13.8; Hayden Cassidy, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-1, sr., 21.9; Charlie Parry, Lore City Buckeye Trail, 6-4, sr., 13.0; Mitchell Minor, Malvern, 6-5, sr., 11.2; John Leffler, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 6-5, sr., 16.9; Braden Schreck, Ironton, 6-2, Jr., 18.8; Caleb Lovely, South Point, 6-3, Sr., 19.2; Chase Allen, Proctorville Fairland, 5-10, Sr., 18.2; Maddox Kazee, Chesapeake, 6-2, Fr., 12.6; Brody Clark, Williamsport Westfall, 6-1, Sr., 20.5; Keagan Swope, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, Sr., 17.8; Connor Lintz, McDermott Northwest, 6-2, Sr., 18.4; Bennett Kayser, Minford, 6-5, Jr., 19.1; Devon Lattimore, Wheelersburg, 6-1, Sr., 20.5.

Honorable Mention: Blaine Raber, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-1, jr.; Asa Geilinger, Barnesville, 6-3, sr.; Nick Petro, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 6-2, sr.; Zach Huffman, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-9, sr.; Alex Moore, Belmont Union Local, 6-0, sr.; Jackson Cabot, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 5-10, so.; JD Henderson, Richmond Edison, 5-10, so.; Mayson Sochor, Bellaire, 6-4, sr.; Rodney Smith, Malvern, 6-2, jr.; Easton Ditzler, Belmont Union Local, 6-5, sr.; Gabe Amicone, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-4, sr.; Junior Bass, Belpre, 6-3, Jr., 16.0; Derek Liston, Belpre, 6-0, Sr., 16.0; Shaun Terry, Ironton, 5-10, Jr., 12.9; Brody Buchanan, Proctorville Fairland, 5-10, Jr., 17.1; Dannie Maynard, Chesapeake, 5-8, Sr., 11.5; Blake Porter, Ironton Rock Hill, 5-9, Sr., 15.0; Owen Johnson, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 6-2, Jr., 22.5; Joedy Ater, Frankfort Adena, 6-2, Sr., 13.9; Landen Jarrell, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 5-8, Jr., 16.1; Grady Barber, Winchester Eastern Brown, 6-2, So., 13.0; Brent McGuire, Piketon, 6-3, Sr., 13.8; Denver Clinton, Lynchburg-Clay, 6-2, So., 17.7; Carson Reed, Peebles, 6-2, Jr., 14.0; Breestin Schweickart, Seaman North Adams, 5-11, Jr., 11.6; Konlan McIntyre, Crooksville, 6-0, Jr., 18.5; Jeffery Bishop, Portsmouth West, 5-11, Sr., 18.3; Tanner Bolin, McDermott Northwest, 6-3, Sr., 20.3; Donnovan Breech, Portsmouth, 6-2, Sr., 13.1; Braylon Rucker, Wheelersburg, 6-0, So., 12.0; Adonus Abrams, Cana Winchester Harvest Prep, 6-2, sr., 14.6; Roman Gamble, Utica, 6-0, sr., 15.4; Kenyon Jones, Columbus International, 6-9, sr., 25.8; Jonah Lewis, Worthington Christian, 6-1, sr., 15.4; Holtz Maine, Milford Center Fairbanks, 6-5, jr., 14.7; Gavin Toombs, Fredericktown, 6-5, so., 17.3; Regan Christ, Arcanum, 5-10, So., 16.1; Taron Patterson, Cincinnati James N. Gamble Montessori, 6-2, sr., 21.1; Sam Stalzer, Cincinnati Mariemont, 6-3, so., 15.0; Bryce Sipple, Blanchester, 6-0, sr., 18.5; Terrance Yarbrough, Cincinnati Seven Hills, 5-10, jr., 10.2; Andrew Zimmerman, Cincinnati Country Day, 6-5, sr., 18.7, 12.3; Logan Hawley, Camden Preble-Shawnee, 6-8, sr., 8.2; Taran Logwood, West Liberty-Salem, 6-4, jr., 16.9; Tanner Printz, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-0, sr., 11.6; Brendon Rowe, Carlisle, 6-3, jr., 10.8; Camdon Tuttle, Lewistown Indian Lake, 6-4, sr., 15.7; Cayleb Walters, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 6-1, jr., 14.6; Zane Neczeporenko, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-0, sr., 17.0; Peyton Budrys-Rini, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-3, sr., 15.0; Landon Jatsek, Independence, 6-4, sr., 18.2; Liam Goran, LaGrange Keystone, 6-2, fr., 17.6; Jack Hastings, Burton Berkshire, 6-2, 16.0; Vince Tomasic, Perry, jr., 6-2, 16.0; Jai Walton, Lorain Clearview, 6-1, sr., 13.1; Nick Barisic, Kirtland, 6-0, sr., 13.2; Burke Lowry, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-3, so., 12.7 Chauncey Brashers, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-0, sr., 6.1; Anthony Bruce, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 5-8, sr., 10.5; Chris Hill, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-0, fr., 8.5; Sam Crooks, Independence, 6-4, jr., 18.4; J.R. Beato, Fairview Park Fairview, 5-11, jr., 10.2; Maddox Brown, Columbiana, 6-4, sr., 13.8; Seth Struharik, Columbiana, 6-0, jr., 14.0; Kyle Senkowitz, Cortland Lakeview, 6-1, sr., 15.5; Rocco Turner, Youngstown Mooney, 5-9, sr., 12.0; Ra’Shaun Bell, Youngstown Valley Christian, 6-2, sr., 19.5; Jabriel Rufai, Newton Falls, 6-6, sr., 13.6; Charlie Schweickert, Mantua Crestwood, 6-1, sr., 15.1; Owen Ferriman, West Salem Northwestern, 6-1, sr., 17.0; Brady Johnson, Akron Manchester, 6-1, sr., 16.5; Kyle Sloter, Ashland Mapleton, 6-1, sr., 17.0; Scotty Hickey, Ashland Mapleton, 6-0, jr., 19.0.; Matteo Fortuna, Brookfield, 6-1, sr., 23.1; Parker Beihlharz, Van Buren, 6-3, sr., 17.7; Baylen Blockberger, Coldwater, 5-10, jr., 15.0; Jake Gerken, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-5, jr., 15.0; Caden Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-4, sr., 14.7; Marek Donaldson, Bluffton, 6-1, jr., 14.1; Carter Sudhoff, Spencerville, 6-6, sr., 12.8; Carson Clum, Harrod Allen East, 5-9, sr., 14.9.