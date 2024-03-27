Ruby Frances Schmidt was born on September 11, 1928, to William Frank Swearingen and Maggie (Faul) Swearingen. Both preceded her in death, along with Harold Lewis Schmidt (husband of 61 years), and siblings Harold, George, Joe, W.L., Robert and Elvie (Swearingen) Stamper.

Harold and Ruby are survived by two daughters, Linda (Swearingen)Truitt of Ripley, Ohio and Vickie (Swearingen) Sweet of Maysville, Kentucky along with grandson, Jeff Truitt, of Ripley, Ohio.

Ruby was born and raised in Brown County, Ohio. She worked at the U.S. Shoe Factory, in Ripley, Ohio, for twenty-one years. Ruby attended both the Ripley Church of Christ and the Ripley Church of the Nazarene.

Ruby Frances Schmidt passed away at the Ohio Valley Manor on March 26, 2024. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 29, 2024, at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley. Visitation will be from 12 noon-1 pm, with the funeral immediately following at 1 pm. Clark Castle, Pastor of the Ripley Church of the Nazarene, will officiate. Interment will follow the funeral service at Maplewood Cemetery, Ripley, Ohio.

