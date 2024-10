The 2023-24 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of boys basketball all-stars pose with their awards. Front row, from the left, JJ Miller (Williamsburg), Brody Fisher (Williamsburg), Alex Ervin (Williamsburg), Aiden Werner (Georgetown) and Austin Miles (Georgetown); back row, Xander Lake (East Clinton), Connor Yeager (Clermont Northeastern), Symon Mattes (Clermont Northeastern), Bryce Sipple (Blanchester), and Griffin Davis (Bethel-Tate). Photo by Wade Linville

A large crowd gathered at Hamersville School on March 12 as the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference handed out awards to the 2023-24 boys basketball league champion teams, First Team all-stars, coaches of the year, and players of the year.

For the full story, pick up the March 21 edition of The News Democrat!

Subscribe to The News Democrat today!