Taylor comes out on top in Republican primary for Ohio’s Second Congressional District

Ballots from Brown County voters started to roll into the Brown County Board of Elections Office in Georgetown around 9 p.m. on March 19, and the counting of votes that were cast on election day in the county got underway for the primary election.

It was Joseph R. Biden, Jr. winning the Democrat primary presidential race in Ohio with 456,523 votes to Dean Phillips’ 67,889 votes.

In the Republican presidential primary, it was Donald Trump with 889,000 votes (79.19-percent) to win Ohio.

Nikki R. Haley received 161,357 votes in the Republican presidential primary.

It was David J. Taylor winning the Republican primary race for Ohio’s Second Congressional District with 26,102 votes (25.4-percent), just ahead of Tim O’Hara who garnered 22,522 votes.

In the U.S. Senate Republican primary race, it was Bernie Moreno winning with a total of 553,674 votes, while Matt Dolan received 360,197 votes and Frank LaRose collected 182,441 votes.

In the Republican primary race for Brown County Sheriff, it was Chris Hodges defeating David Benjamin 4,225 (58.04-percent) votes to 3,054 votes.

In the Republican primary race for Brown County Treasurer, it was Traci Stamper defeating Kelly Faas 4,209 votes to 2,484 votes.

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington School District renewal tax levy for general improvements (2.6 mills/5 years) passed with 703 votes for the levy and 612 votes against the levy.

It was Lisa Forbes defeating Terri Jamison 484 votes to 412 votes in the Democrat race for Justice of the Supreme Court.

In the Republican primary race for Ohio State Representative District 90, it was Justin Pizzulli (7,656) defeating Gina Collinsworth (5,260) and Timothy J. Wheeler (3,035).

Brown County saw a 28.99-percent turnout of voters for the March 19 primary election.

Election results are unofficial until the Secretary of State certifies the results of the election. The official canvass is completed approximately three weeks after the conclusion of the election, and results will be released following the Secretary of State Office’s review of the county boards of elections’ official canvass reports.