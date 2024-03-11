Harmony Building Company and Winchester Roofing Company celebrated a significant milestone with a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new location on March 1.

The event, facilitated by the Brown County Chamber of Commerce, marked the official introduction of their joint venture at 103 32 Parkway in Williamsburg.

The ceremony was attended by key figures from both companies, local dignitaries, and representatives from the Brown County Chamber of Commerce. The support from the community was evident as attendees gathered to witness the momentous occasion.

Harmony Building Company and Winchester Roofing Company are excited to expand their presence in Williamsburg, and the new location at 103 32 Parkway represents a strategic move to better serve their clients in the region.

The new facility is a testament to Harmony Building Company and Winchester Roofing Company’s commitment to excellence in construction and roofing services. The event provided an opportunity for attendees to tour the premises and gain insights into the range of services offered by the companies.