The Eastern Warriors claimed a 45-38 victory over Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant on Feb. 19 in Southeast Sectional/District Division III play to advance to the sectional finals at Waverly’s Downtown Gym where they will face South Point on Feb. 23.

The Warriors entered sectional/district tournament play as the No. 9 seed, while South Point is the No. 8 seed.

The Warriors wrapped up their regular season with an overall record of 16-6, cruising to a 47-29 win over Portsmouth West and falling to Fairland 64-61 in their final week of regular season play.

Eastern sophomore Grady Barber shot for 20 points to lead the way in scoring against Portsmouth West, while also pulling down 11 rebounds for a double-double. Barber also led the Warriors in scoring against Fairland with 19 points.