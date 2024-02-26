The time is drawing near for Brown County voters to head to their local polling locations for the March 19 primary election. The deadline for voter registration for the March 19 primary election was Feb. 20 and in-person absentee voting is currently underway, so let’s take a look at some of the candidates appearing on the March 19 primary ballots.

In the race for delegates and district alternates to the National Convention, candidates in the Republican primary include Donald J. Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki R. Haley, Ron DeSantis, and Chris Christie.

Delegates and alternate candidates to the National Convention appearing on the Democratic primary ballot are Joseph Biden, Jr. and Dean Phillips.

Bernie Moreno, Frank LaRose and Matt Dolan are candidates for U.S. Senate appearing on the Republican primary ballot; while Sherrod Brown is running unopposed for U.S. Senate in the Democratic primary.

There are 11 candidates on the Republican primary ballot in the race for Ohio’s Second Congressional District – Tim O’Hara, Charles Tassell, David J. Taylor, Shane Wilkin, Niraj Antani, Kim Georgeton, Phil Heimlich, Ron Hood, Tom Hwang, Larry Kidd, and Derek Myers.

Appearing on the Democratic primary ballot in the race for Ohio’s Second Congressional District are Samantha Meadows and Joe Wessels; but according to a press release received on Feb. 6, Wessels has dropped out of the race for Congress to support Republican candidate Phil Heimlich in the March 19 GOP primary.

Appearing on the Republican primary ballot in the race for state representative of Ohio’s 90th District are Timothy J. Wheeler, Gina Collinsworth and Justin Pizzulli; while Kate Nunnelley is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for state representative of Ohio’s 90th District.

Candidates for Brown County Sheriff in the Republican primary are Chris Hodges and David Benjamin, while there were no petitions filed for Brown County Sheriff in the Democratic primary.

Kelly Faas and Traci Stamper appear on the Republican primary ballot in the race for Brown County Treasurer, as current Brown County Treasurer Connie Patrick has announced her retirement. There are no Democratic candidates in the March 19 Democratic primary for Brown County Treasurer.

Barry L. Woodruff, Sr. and Gordon Ellis are running unopposed in the Republican primary for seats as Brown County Commissioners, and there are no candidates for Brown County Commissioner for the March 19 Democratic primary election.

Appearing on March 19 primary election ballots in communities within the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington School District is the RULH proposed renewal tax levy, a renewal of a tax for the benefit of RULH Schools for the purpose of general permanent improvements that the county auditor estimates will collect $266,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 2.6 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $72 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for five years, commencing in 2024 and first due in calendar year 2025.

For more information on the March 19 primary election, visit the Brown County Board of Elections’ website at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/brown.