Fayetteville girls rise to 15-7

The Fayetteville-Perry’s Elizabeth Attinger, the only Lady Rocket basketball senior this season, contributed in the sectional tourney win over Miami Valley Christian Academy with five points and four rebounds. Above, Attinger is lined up for a free throw during a game this season. Photo by Wade Linville

A successful season continued for the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets as they finished their regular season as Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division II champions and claimed a 53-19 win over Miami Valley Christian Academy in round one of the Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament at Monroe High School on Feb. 17. Pictured are the Lady Rockets after claiming a win in the Brown County Holiday Tournament. Photo provided

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets claimed a round one sectional win over Miami Valley Christian Academy over the weekend, advancing to the Southwest District Division IV Sectional finals at Monroe High School. Photo provided

With a 53-19 victory over Miami Valley Christian Academy in round one of the Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament at Monroe High School on Saturday, Feb. 17, the No. 2 seed Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets faced No. 5 seed Cincinnati Christian Academy on Feb. 20 in the district semifinals.

The Lady Rockets rose to a 15-7 overall record with their win over MVCA as their successful 2023-24 winter basketball campaign continues.

Nine Fayetteville players contributed buckets in a solid team effort against MVCA. Freshman Cara Rummel led the way in scoring with 10 points (5-7 shooting from the field) while also pulling down three rebounds, dishing out two assists, and grabbing two steals.

Fayetteville’s sophomore forward Ava Baker finished with eight points while also grabbing three steals and pulling down three rebounds.

Sophomore guard Lilly Carlier finished with eight points (3-5 shooting from the field, 2-3 from three-point) to go along with two rebounds and a pair of steals.

Junior forward Ryley Kleemeyer shot for seven points and led the Lady Rockets on the boards with eight rebounds.

Rounding out the Lady Rockets’ scoring against MVCA were: Elizabeth Attinger (5 pts), Aubrey Barber (5 pts), Victoria Thompson (4 pts), Scarlett Crawford (3 pts) and Christina Murphy (3 pts).

A win over Cincinnati Christian would advance the Lady Rockets to the district finals at Monroe High School to face the winner of the Feb. 20 tourney bout between No. 4 seed Middletown Christian (12-7 at the time of the tournament draw) and No. 6 seed DePaul Cristo Rey (15-4 at the time of the draw).

“It has been fantastic to see the growth and improvements since the beginning of the season and I think it is all happening at just the right time,” said Fayetteville-Perry head coach Tory Rummel.