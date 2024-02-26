With a top seven team finish in the Southwest District Division II Sectional Bowling Tournament, the Georgetown G-Men advanced to the district tournament at Beavercreek. Photo provided

Georgetown’s Carolyn Edmisten rolled a three-game series of 605 to finish as the top individual in the Southwest District Division II Sectional Bowling Tournament. Photo provided

The Georgetown High School boys and girls bowling teams headed to Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek this past week for the OHSAA Southwest District Division II Tournament.

The Southwest District Division II girls bowling tournament was set to take place Feb. 20, while the boys DII district tournament was set for Feb. 21.

The G-Men and Lady G-Men started off the season on a good note and continued to show improvement as the season rolled along. The G-Men started off the first two months of the season with a 5-2 overall record, finishing their regular season runner-up in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division.

The Lady G-Men have dominated the lanes throughout the season, only losing one match with an overall record of 15-1. They recently tied with Bethel-Tate for the Southern Buckeye Academic/Athletic Conference National Division title during the regular season. The Lady G-Men placed second at the sectional match behind the sectional champion Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers.

Carolyn Edmisten was the top individual in the SW District DII Sectional Tournament with a three-game series score of 605.

The G-Men put together a good performance during the division two sectional tournaments at Cherry Grove Lanes. The G-Men placed seventh out of 15 teams, which allowed them to advance. Leading the G-Men at the sectional tourney was senior Jordan Hutchison with a three-game series score of 569, placing fourth overall as an individual.

The Georgetown High School bowling teams are coached by Brandon Winterod.