Fayetteville-Perry Local Schools was proud to host Governor Mike DeWine, along with chief of literacy, Melissa Weber-Mayrer, and director, Stephen Dackin, from the Ohio Department of Education & Workforce, who came to visit FPLS staff and students in January. Governor DeWine and his staff were able to observe instruction in the classroom and see first-hand the exciting literacy improvements made possible through the $450,000 CLSD Grant awarded to the district last summer. Ms. Swisher’s Kindergarten class presented the governor with a special gift, and Ms. Swisher received a certificate from the governor honoring her as a 2024 Ohio Teacher of the Year.

District Literacy Night – Wednesday, March 6

FPLS is hosting its first District Literacy Night on Wednesday, March 6th with plans to make this an annual event linked to Read Across America Week, and the celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday – March 2, 1904. Families are invited to come view student work, play literacy-based games, learn tips to help students improve literacy skills at home, meet local author Rose Long, register for door prizes, and more! District Literacy Night is geared toward helping families understand the importance of supporting language and literacy skills in students throughout their development from preschool to high school.

Lack of Literacy and Language Skills Impact Our Students:

Reading is Fundamental, the nation’s largest children’s literacy non-profit, published their 2022 Literacy Facts & Stats which asserted that “America’s literacy crisis has reached epidemic proportions, with millions of children and adults affected each and every year by a never-ending cycle of educational disadvantage.” For more on “Why Reading Matters”, check out the facts below and scan the QR code to read the entire report:

• 34 percent of children entering kindergarten lack the basic language skills needed to learn how to read.

• Students who lose reading ability over the summer rarely catch up.

• 8,000 students quit high school every day, limiting their financial potential and their ability to become strong members of the workforce.

• 3 out of 4 people on welfare can’t read

• 20% of Americans read below the level needed to earn a living wage

• Illiteracy costs the U.S. economy a staggering $225B each year.

Families Can Help Instill the Joy of Reading in Their Children!

Families can help avoid skill deficits that lead to the negative outcomes above by helping to instill the joy of reading in their children. Research studies validate the “joy of reading” as a model for driving the frequency, motivation, and engagement with texts that children need to become skilled readers. To read more about this research visit https://www.rif.org/why-reading-matters.

Access to a Variety of High-Interest Texts is Key! Surrounding our students, especially young ones, with a diverse selection of books that appeal to their interests will help instill the love of reading, keep them reading, and improve their language and literacy skills throughout their lives. FPLS has committed CLSD grant funds toward improving classroom libraries and filling them with the books students want. We will also be launching SORA – an online lending library available for all students. Keep an eye out for more information coming soon!

It’s also critical that families make the commitment to improve language and literacy skills at home by supporting the importance of reading outside the classroom. For tips to support your student’ reading skills, check out the following Six for Success:

• Set aside regular reading times and have conversations around this time.

• Model reading fluency by reading aloud with your child or just allowing them to see YOU read.

• Make reading fun by creating a comfortable space and choose “silly” books in addition to “classics.”

• Build literacy skills with literacy-based games (Scrabble, Bananagrams), mazes, and crossword puzzles.

• Look for books being adapted into movies to compare media types; the book is ALWAYS better! ��

• Partner with teachers and librarians for book suggestions.