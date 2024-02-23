Woodrow “Woody” Day, Jr., 68, of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, passed away Friday, February 16, 2024 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was a painter by trade and worked at the Twin Pins Bowling Alley in Flemingsburg, Kentucky for the past fourteen years. Mr. Day was born August 4, 1955 in Ripley, Ohio the son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Betty Anna (Lightner) Day. He was also preceded in death by three sisters – Debbie Kemmeter, Linda Strasbaugh and Brenda Medley; one brother – Ronnie Day.

Mr. Day is survived by three children – Jason Day of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, Aaron Day (fiancée – Dottie) of West Union, Ohio and Ryan Day of Fort Drum, New York; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 23, 2024 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Pastor Robbie Shrout will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Friday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.