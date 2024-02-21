James Anthony “Jim” Shay, age 89, of Georgetown “Wahlsburg”, Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was a retired factory worker, working for the US Shoe Factory for 40 years and AW Industries for 15 years, a lifetime farmer, a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ in Georgetown, Ohio, the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Association and the FOE #2293 in Georgetown, Ohio and he enjoyed camping, playing cards and working outside. Jim was born January 10, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late James Vincent and Mary (Fisher) Shay. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother – Thelma (Day) Shay and two brothers – his infant twin brother and Robert Shay.

Mr. Shay is survived by his loving wife of 69 years – Edna G. (Doyle) Shay whom he married January 15, 1955; one daughter – Yveta Swearingen and husband Jamie of Georgetown, Ohio; three grandchildren – Makena, Travis and Landon Swearingen all of Georgetown, Ohio; four brothers – Donald “Doc” Shay of Georgetown, Ohio, Mike Shay and wife Carol of Hamersville, Ohio, Steve Shay of Georgetown, Ohio and Tim Shay of Cincinnati, Ohio and nephew – Robert “Bob” Shay of Kentucky as well as many other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 16, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Jason Galley and Scott Hennig officiated. Visitation was from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Thursday, February 15, 2024 at the funeral home. Interment was in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com