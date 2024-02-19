Stan Purdy has retired as President of the US Grant Homestead Assoc. at the organization’s January meeting, after nearly 30 years. Purdy served as a member of the Board of the Trustees since at least 1980 and served as President since 1996.

Over the years, the organization moved from a modest Sunday afternoon birthday celebration for General and President, US Grant, to an annual multi-day, and also a four-day celebration in 1997, that featured the famous

Budweiser Clydesdales. In 2022, the USGHA featured a year-long, award winning celebration for US Grant’s 200th Birthday.

This celebration was later honored by Governor DeWine and The Ohio History Connection, last March.

Along with the Village of Georgetown, the organization acquired a statue of Grant for the public square, two murals, has sponsored many Civil War programs featuring Grant scholars and also welcomed Dr. Curt Fields, a nationally known Grant living historian, who has acted as Georgetown’s “Resident” Ulysses S Grant.

In 1996, the organization partnered with the Ohio History Society to raise funds, restore, and reopen the schoolhouse. In 1997, the Association entered into an agreement with The Ohio Historical Society to also manage the Homestead and the US Grant Memorial School House. Recently, it worked the with Ohio History Connection to create a mural on a barn on St. Rt. 125 west of Georgetown.

Purdy said the progress has been the result of the trustees’ interest and dedication in enhancing the legacy of President Ulysses S. Grant.

“I am retiring to give new leaders an opportunity. Our Vice President Dr. Ned Lodwick, Brown County’s historian has been responsible for much of our success and will do a fine job as President.”

Plans are underway for a February 24th event at the Grant (Gaslight) Theater featuring Dr. Curt Fields as General Grant and the Annual Grant Days Celebration on April 27, 2024.

Purdy practiced law in Brown County for 53 years retiring in 2022. He is currently a writer and has a monthly radio program on C103 FM, West Union, Ohio.