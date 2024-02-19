Eastern junior Lilly Yuppa shot for 11 points to lead the way in scoring for the Lady Warriors in their sectional tourney win over West Union, Feb. 12. Above, Yuppa heads down the court on a fast break during a game this season. Photo by Wade Linville

Eastern senior Emma Litzinger shot for nine points in the Lady Warriors’ sectional win over West Union. Above, Litzinger delivers a pass during a game this season. Photo by Wade Linville

Georgetown freshman Josie McKibben drives to the hoop during a game this season. Photo by Wade Linville

Fayetteville-Perry junior Ryley Kleemeyer has played a big role in the Lady Rockets’ success on the court, averaging 9.0 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley’s Ellaina Hutchinson drives to the hoop during a game this season. Photo by Wade Linville

Post season tournament action got underway this week for Brown County’s high school girls basketball teams.

The Western Brown Lady Broncos, as the No. 12 seed, fell to No. 9 seed Harrison 44-39 in round one of the Southwest District Division I Sectional Tournament at Lakota East High School on Feb. 12. The Lady Broncos wrapped up a successful 2023-24 season with an overall record of 16-7.

Western Brown senior Olivia Fischer led the Lady Broncos in scoring against Harrison with 11 points.

Fischer finished as the Lady Broncos’ top scorer this season and the second top scorer in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference with an average of 16.9 points per game.

Western Brown senior Alyssa Campbell was the SBAAC leader in assists (4.1 per game) and steals (5.5 per game) this season, while leading the way in field goal percentage in the SBAAC as of Feb. 13 was Western Brown freshman Madilyn Ruby (50.7 percent).

The Lady Broncos finished runner-up in SBAAC American Division standings with a league record of 8-2, behind 9-1 Goshen.

After finishing their regular season as the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division II champs, the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets are gearing up for what they hope is a lengthy post season tourney run.

The Lady Rockets (14-7) are the No. 2 seed for the Southwest District Division IV Sectional/District Tournament at Monroe High School and will face No. 8 seed Miami Valley Christian (10-10) in sectional tourney play on Feb. 17.

The Georgetown Lady G-Men wrapped up their regular season with an overall record of 10-11 and a league record of 6-4.

The Lady G-Men are looking to snap a four-game losing streak while taking on James Gamble Montessori (13-5) in round one of the Southwest District Division III Sectional Tournament at Fairfield High School on Feb. 17.

The Lady G-Men enter sectional/district tourney play as the No. 11 seed, while James Gamble Montessori is the No. 8 seed.

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays finished their regular season with an overall record of 11-11 and a league mark of 4-9. They are the No. 7 seed for the Southwest District Division IV Monroe Sectional/District Tournament and drew a bye for round one of the tourney. On Feb. 22, the Lady Jays will face the winner of the Feb. 17 sectional bout between No. 9 seed Cincinnati College Prep (6-8) and No. 3 seed Cedarville (13-6).

The No. 22 seed Eastern Lady Warriors defeated the No. 27 seed West Union Lady Dragons in Southeast District Division III Sectional Tournament play on Feb. 12 and will take on No. 3 seed Portsmouth West at Piketon High School on Feb. 15.

The Lady Warriors stood at an overall record of 9-14 following their post season win over West Union.