The Western Brown Broncos came out to face the New Richmond Lions on Feb. 9. The Broncos held tough throughout the league contest, and pulled away for a 67-57 victory. This win marked the Broncos’ third league win in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division this season.

The Broncos started out the match-up behind the Lions, trailing by a score of 23-17 in the first quarter.

The Bronco offense started to pick up and fired for 21 points in the second frame while holding the Lions to seven. The Broncos were leading 38-30 going into the halftime break.

Coming out of the break, the Lions outscored the Broncos 15-14, but the Lions were still trailing by seven.

The Broncos went on to win the fourth quarter 15-12 for the 10-point victory.

The Broncos rose to a league record of 3-5 and an overall record of 7-13 with the win.

Western Brown senior Abe Crall fired for eight points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the night.

Western Brown senior Isaiah Smith fired for twenty-four points and passed for three assists.

New Richmond senior guard Rylan Utter put up 21 points for the night, and New Richmond’s junior guard Luke Smith shot for 18 points.

The Western Brown Broncos were scheduled to take on the Clinton Massie Falcons for another league match-up on Feb 13. They were also scheduled to take on the Batavia Bulldogs on Feb. 16.