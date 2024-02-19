The Eastern Warriors will face Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant in Southeast District Division III Sectional/District Tournament play and on Feb. 19. Above, Eastern’s Kade Walkup buries a shot during a game this season. Photo by Wade Linville

Sectional/district tournament draws for OHSAA boys basketball teams have been posted, and high school teams of Brown County are hoping to find success on the courts after months of hard work leading up to post season tourney time.

The Eastern Warriors are the No. 9 seed for the Southeast District Division III Sectional/District Tournament and will face No. 1 seed Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant on Feb. 19.

A win over Dawson Bryant would advance the Warriors to Waverly’s downtown gymnasium to face the winner of the Feb. 19 sectional game between No. 8 seed South Point and No. 25 seed Oak Hill.

The Warriors stood at an overall record of 15-5 and were runner-up in Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division I standings at 10-3, behind the 13-0 league champion team of North Adams.

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets stood at an overall record of 11-10 at the time of the tournament draw, and as the No. 3 seed they will take on No. 11 seed Middletown Christian (3-16) in round one of the Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament at Ross High School on Feb. 27. If topping Middletown Christian, the Rockets would advance to the sectional finals to face the winner of the Feb. 27 game between No. 9 seed Oyler and No. 6 seed Lockland.

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays held an overall record of 2-18 and were 0-12 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play at the time of the tournament draw. The Blue Jays drew a bye in round one of the Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament at Ross High School and as the No. 13 seed they will face the winner of the Feb. 26 sectional game between No. 14 Jefferson (2-12) and No. 1 seed Cincinnati College Prep (12-6) on March 2.

The Western Brown Broncos are the No. 26 seed for the Southwest District Division I Sectional Tourney at Lakota West High School and will face No. 17 seed Oak Hills in round one on Feb. 21. The Broncos stood at a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division record of 3-5 and an overall record of 7-13 as of Feb. 12.

The Georgetown G-Men stood at an overall record of 11-9 at the time of the sectional tournament draw and received the No. 8 seed. They drew a bye for round one of the Princeton High School Sectional and will face the winner of the Feb. 21 Southwest District Division III Sectional Tourney game between No. 10 seed Purcell Marian (13-0) and No. 11 seed Clark Montessori (8-10).