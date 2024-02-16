Edyna Mae (nee Stockton) Burnett, known to many as Deanie or Aunt Deanie, died at the age of 102 on February 12, 2024. Born on August 11, 1921, to the late Elory and Mabel (nee Smith) Stockton. Edyna lived her entire life in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

She was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Raymond Burnett, their infant son, Larry Ray, and her brother Earl Gene.

Edyna is survived by cousins, Charles Smith, Anna Foreman and Sandra Armstrong, sister-in-law, Anita Burnett, nephews, Don Burnett (Lisa), Robert Miller, Terry Burnett (Diane), Jerry Burnett (Geraldine), and Tom Burnett (Donna Brewer), nieces Judy Bolender and Pattie Zarfos (Phill), Great nieces and nephews, Ann Heffner (Melvin), Pam Bedinghaus (Randy), Joean Berry (Jon), Terri Sutton (Roy), Rhonda Howard (Brian), Sandi Huffman, Denise Burnett (Mike Maybrier), Don Burnett Jr., Casey Burnett (Melek Kasseroler), Kyle Burnett (Molly), Kelsey Burnett (Will Slusher), Becky Roush (Ron), Bob Connor, Kari Cutler, Robin Coombs (Kareem), Brent Burnett (Heather), Samantha Selonke (Rick), Kelly Lewis (Tristan), Leslie Williams (Drake), Alan Smith (Danielle Stephens), Annette Steele (Jason), Chris Miller, Eric Miller, and Bryan Miller and many great-great nieces, nephews, and friends.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband in her younger years and retired from the US Shoe Company, where she made many lasting friendships. At 102 years, although her body was giving up, she kept her mind and memories until her last breaths. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be welcomed beginning at 9:30 am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Bloomrose Cemetery. Pastor Tom Gaskins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clermont Senior Services at https://clermontseniors.com/ or Brown County Senior Services at https://www.abcap.net/services-for-seniors.html