Ashford Ray Miller, 75, of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, February 8, 2024. Ashford was born on October 7, 1948, to the late Fred and Loretta (nee Bruner) Miller in Dayton, Ohio.

Ashford graduated from Lynchburg Clay high school class of 1967. He went on to enter the National Guard where he served for six years. He married his wife of 54 years on July 12, 1968. Ashford “Ray” was known by all to be an honest, fair, and direct man and was diligent in all his work. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, his cherished cats, taking trips and had a passion for woodworking. He retired from Westrock after 45 years, five of those 45 years spent as supervisor.

Ashford Ray is survived by brothers Granville, Sheridan (Deeann) Miller, Sheldon (Robin) Miller, and sisters Brenda Jane (Bob) McKenzie, Sheila (Daryl) Dean, Tina (Terry) Baird, Virginia Joy (Gary) Barger, and Deanna (Roy) Roush, along with many nieces, and nephews. Also, he leaves behind his beloved cat Keara.

In addition to his parents Ashford was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia “Patty” “Hoot” (nee Mock) Miller, sister Floretta Hull, brother Wayne Miller, and his cherished cat Olivia.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 2:00pm at Buford Cemetery, Buford, Ohio. Military honors will be bestowed at Cemetery.