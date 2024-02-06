Joseph Robert Waters, Sr., age 79, of Williamsburg, Ohio and formerly of Eastgate, Ohio died Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was a retired supervisor for General Electric and 3M, a member of the St. Anthony Catholic Church in Madisonville, Ohio and enjoyed gardening, baking, music and online shopping. Joseph was born August 1, 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late William J. Waters, Sr. and Loretta M. (Toohey) Waters. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years -Elaine M. (Fleming) Waters in 2020 and one brother – William J. Waters, Jr.

Mr. Waters is survived by one son – Joseph R. Waters, Jr. and wife Lisa of Batavia, Ohio; three grandchildren – Heather Thomas and husband Troy of Amelia, Ohio, Tiffany Blalock and husband Travis of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Joseph R. Waters. III of Batavia, Ohio; five great grandchildren – Trent and Emma Thomas, Brady and Faith Luers and Joseph R. Waters, IV; two sisters – Joanne Koester and Martha Knecht both of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother-in-law- Herbert “Bud” Fleming and wife Judy of Williamsburg, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.donate.cancer.org

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com