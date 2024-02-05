The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays upped their overall record to 9-10 on the season with their 56-27 non-league victory at home over the Georgetown Lady G-Men, Jan. 29. Photo provided

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays upped their overall record to 9-10 on the season with their 56-27 non-league victory at home over the Georgetown Lady G-Men, Jan. 29.

The Lady Jays got off to a good start, climbing to a 19-5 lead in the first quarter and outscoring the Lady G-Men 10-5 in the second period to hold a 29-10 lead heading into halftime break.

The Lady Jays kept up the pace, expanding their lead to 44-21 in the third quarter.

They capped off the Jan. 29 win by outscoring the Lady G-Men 12-6 in the fourth frame.

Leading the way in scoring for the Lady Jays was sophomore Brooklyn Manning with 16 points. Manning drained six-of-nine attempts from the field, knocking down four three-pointers, in an outstanding offensive performance. She also led the Lady Jays on the boards with eight rebounds.

Manning has been the Lady Jays leading scorer for the season, averaging 10.1 points per game.

Also shooting for double figures was Ripley sophomore Raquel Hackney, finishing with 11 points. She also pulled down six rebounds.

Brooke Sims, Grace Taylor, and Jersey Fulton shot for seven points each in the Ripley win.

The Lady G-Men dropped to a 10-8 overall record with the loss at Ripley.

Leading the way in scoring for the Lady G-Men was Emily Bertram with six points.

The Ripley Lady Jays were scheduled to face the Peebles Lady Indians in a road game on Feb. 1, and they were scheduled for a non-league, road game against the Blanchester Lady Wildcats on Monday, Feb. 5.

The Lady G-Men are scheduled to host the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats in a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division contest on Feb. 5, and they are at Eastern High School for a non-league game on Feb. 6.