Ohio Governor Mike DeWine with Brown County Teacher of the Year, Salli Swisher, during his visit to Fayetteville-Perry Local School District on Jan. 25. Photo provided

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine paid a visit to Fayetteville-Perry Elementary School on Thursday, Jan. 25. His visit was to learn about the school district’s literacy initiatives and to discuss the school district’s other goals and accomplishments.

According to Fayetteville-Perry Local School District Superintendent Tim Carlier, Governor DeWine spent valuable time meeting with many of the students and staff members, engaging in meaningful conversations that will undoubtedly benefit the community.

“During his visit, Governor DeWine graciously provided me and my administrative team with the opportunity to discuss various topics of concern,” said Carlier. “It was a productive exchange, and we are grateful for the governor’s attentiveness and support.”

Department of Education and Workforce Director Steve Dackin was also present at Fayetteville-Perry on Jan. 25 as part of DeWine’s team.

DeWine also visited the Mt. Healthy Early Learning Center in Cincinnati on Jan. 25 to learn about its literacy initiatives.