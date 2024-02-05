Dorothea Belle (Bruine) Tackett, 85, passed away Saturday, February 3, 2024 at the Villa Georgetown in Georgetown, Ohio. She worked at the former U.S, Shoe Factory in Ripley and retired from Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. Mrs. Tackett graduated valedictorian of Anderson Catholic School where she was awarded a full scholarship for nursing. She was a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Ripley, former Ripley Women’s Club President and former Girl Scout leader, among other various organizations throughout the community. Mrs. Tackett was born October 26, 1938 in Bethel, Ohio the daughter of the late Lawrence and Elizabeth (Early) Bruine, Sr.. She was also preceded in death by her husband of forty-two years – Jeff Tackett; infant son – Randy Tackett; brother – Larry Bruine and son-in-law – Randy Fulton.

Mrs. Tackett is survived by two daughters – Jennifer Cooper (Kent) of Ripley, Ohio and Melissa Fulton of Ripley, Ohio; two sons Jeffrey Tackett (Sherry) of Harrison, Ohio and Kevin Tackett of Ripley, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Eric Fulton (Nicki) of Ripley, Ohio, Justin Fulton (Brittany) of Ripley, Jeremy Patrick of Ripley, Erin Laugel (Joe) of Georgetown, Ohio, Courtney Carrizales (Jose’) of Goldsboro, North Carolina, Austin Fulton (Sosha) of Ripley and Paige Fulton-Ruark (Jeffrey) of Ripley; twenty-one great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 8, 2024 at the Red Oak Presbyterian Church near Ripley, Ohio. Pastor David Benjamin will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. at the church. Interment will follow the funeral service in Red Oak Cemetery. Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: First Southern Baptist Church 521 S. 2nd Street Ripley, Ohio 45167.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com