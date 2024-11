On Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m. in the offices of the Brown County Educational Service Center, the annual organizational meeting was held. New officers elected were Betty Burwinkel, President of the Board, Duke Snider was elected Vice-President and James Frazier was elected OSBA representative. The board’s next meeting will be Feb. 21 at 10:30 a.m. in the offices of the board at 9231 Hamer Rd., Georgetown.