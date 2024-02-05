Eastern’s junior Pryce Murphy recorded a double-double in the victory with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Photo courtesy of Amanda Reed Lynch

Eastern High School’s longtime varsity boys basketball coach, Rob Beucler, recorded his 450th career win as the Warriors dominated for an 81-10 victory over the West Union Dragons, Jan. 26.

Beucler recorded in 400th career win in 2020 and was later recognized at the OHSAA State Tournament.

His 450th win came with an outstanding performance by his Warriors while on the road at West Union.

As a team, the Warriors shot 51-percent from the field (26-51), 69.6-percent from three-point range (16-23), and 72.2-percent from the foul line (13-18).

Leading the Warriors with a perfect shooting performance was junior guard Drew Edmisten.

Edmisten buried a perfect six-of-six shots from the field (five-of-five from three-point land) and connected on two-of-two attempts from the foul line to finish with 19 points.

Eastern’s junior guard Kade Walkup fired for 18 points in the Warrior win, sinking seven-of-10 shots from the field, four-of-six from beyond the arc.

Eastern’s junior Pryce Murphy recorded a double-double in the victory with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Eastern senior Wyatt Haupt shot for 11 points to go along with seven assists.

The Warriors dominated from the start, getting off to a 30-2 lead in the first quarter and holding a 55-5 lead at halftime break.

The Warriors stood at a Southern Hills Athletic Conference record of 8-2 and an overall record of 12-4 after their win over West Union, second in SHAC Division I standings behind the 8-0 North Adams Green Devils.

The Warriors were scheduled to face Waverly in a non-league road game Jan. 30, and they are at Ripley for a SHAC contest against the home standing Blue Jays on Feb. 2.