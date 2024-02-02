Gordon Lee Sroufe, 97, of Columbus, passed away January 3, at Doctor’s West Hospital. He was born in Dover, Kentucky on June 26, 1926, to the late Stanley Alexander and Florence Delores (Board) Sroufe.

He was preceded in death by 8 siblings: Stanley Alexander Jr., Frances Rae, Ronald George, Doris Ann, Louis William, Linda Jo, Jacquelyn Kay, and Victoria Elaine. Gordon, a devoted family man, is survived by his wife Frances, sons Anthony Robert, Delmas Gordon, Jeffrey Mayle, and daughter, Lisa Gaines; grandson Phillip Craig, great – grandson Phillip Jr, and great – granddaughter Amelia; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Gordon was a US Army Veteran who rose to the rank of sergeant while serving during the Korean conflict. He attended The Ohio State University and Capital University Law School under the GI Bill while working at the US Post Office. Gordon worked in the City and County Prosecutor’s offices before going to work as an Administrative Law Judge. Gordon was an avid sports fan who loved The Ohio State Buckeyes. He played golf every chance he could and followed professional sports most of his life.

Family received friends at Asbury United Methodist Church North, on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 11 a.m. Services were held at noon. Internment was at Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.