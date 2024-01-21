Thomas William Frebis, age 93, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 19, 2024 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was the owner and operator of Tom Frebis Painting and dedicated nearly 55 years to the Independence Tobacco Warehouse in Ripley, Ohio working his way to floor manager, a member of the St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio, a United States Korean War Army veteran and enjoyed playing cards. Tom was born September 2, 1930 in Ripley, Ohio the son of the late Louis William “Tooey” and Catherine Margaret (Pfeffer) Frebis. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter – Kathleen Ann Frebis, one son-in-law – Rick Eagan, one brother – Robert Frebis and one sister – Sister Catherine Regina Frebis.

Mr. Frebis is survived by his loving wife of 68 years – Bernice Margaret (Neu) Frebis whom he married September 27, 1955; five children – Susan Caproni and husband Tim of Ripley, Ohio, Janie Wallace and husband Alvin of Ripley, Ohio, Margaret Eagan of Georgetown, Ohio, David Frebis and wife Rachel of Sardinia, Ohio and Timothy Frebis and wife Amy of Nicholasville, Kentucky; twelve grandchildren – Regina Stauder, Tom Caproni and wife Maren, Christina Sebastian and husband Nick, Michael Caproni and Jessica Howard, Jeff Wallace and wife Caitlin, Heather Creighton and husband Jessie, Christian Wallace and wife Brittany, Doug Eagan and wife Sarah, Tiffany Regenstein and husband Ryan, Alex Lewis, Haleigh Mitchell and Ashley Frebis; twenty-four great grandchildren; two brothers – Ron Frebis and wife Mary and Richard Frebis and wife Hilda both of Ripley, Ohio; two brothers-in-law – Bob Neu of Lucasville, Ohio and Roger Neu and wife Sandy of West Harrison, Indiana and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, January 25, 2024 at the St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Fr. Frank Amberger will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Interment will in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Michael Catholic Church, 16 North 4th Street, Ripley, Ohio 45167 or Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com