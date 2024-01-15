Ripley’s Raquel Hackney penetrates to the hoop during the Lady Jays’ Jan. 4 win over Fairfield. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley’s Grace Taylor shoots over a Fairfield defender during the Lady Jays’ Jan. 4 win. Photo by Wade Linville

With four wins in their last five games, the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays upped their overall record to 7-7 and stood at a Southern Hills Athletic Conference record of 2-6.

The Lady Jays recently went on a four-game winning streak, topping Robertson County (54-40), Bethel-Tate (34-28), Fairfield (52-47) and Portsmouth Clay (52-30).

There were three Lady Jays shooting for double figures in their Jan. 4 win over Fairfield. Brooklynn Manning led the way in scoring with 15 points, also pulling down nine rebounds.

Raquel Hackney shot for 11 points to go along with nine rebounds.

Grace Taylor finished with 10 points.

Taylor led the way in the win over Portsmouth Clay with 14 points, followed by Hackney with 12 points.

Also scoring in double figures against Portsmouth was Ripley’s Kenlee Finn, finishing with 10 points.

In their first year under the leadership of head coach Brian Littleton, the Lady Jays continue to show improvement on the court while adapting to a new coaching style. They won only three of their first nine games to start the season before going on their four-game winning streak.

Manning was the team’s leading scorer on the season as of Jan. 9 with an average of 10.1 points per game.

The Lady Jays’ winning streak came to an end on Jan. 8 with a 74-53 loss to the North Adams Lady Green Devils.

The Lady Jays are scheduled to face the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets on the road Jan. 11.