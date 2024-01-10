Paul R. Hanselman, age 76, of the Mowrystown Community, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, January 9, 2024 at his home.

He was born March 1, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of the late Clarence and Lela (Lewis) Hanselman. On December 29, 1986 he married Marilyn (Emery) Hanselman.

Paul retired from Brown County Asphalt as a truck driver after many years of service and was a small engine repair and locksmith. He was one of the founding members of the Mowrystown Life Squad and was a member of the Mowrystown Fire Department, he served on both for 20 years.

Surviving are his loving wife, Marilyn Hanselman; 3 children: Paula (Mike) Carroll of Sardinia, Tammy (Mike) Koehler of Russellville, and Aaron Hanselman of Mowrystown; 5 grandchildren: Brandy (Jason) Neal, Laura (Don) Matthewson, Bethany Spires, Heather (Dan) Downing, and Kurt Yochum; 7 great-grandchildren; 4 step-children, Randy (Kay) Pointer of Batavia, Cheryl Vance of Mowrystown, Jill Vance of Mowrystown, and Todd (Danielle) Pointer of Buford; 13 step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; brother, Carl Hanselman; sister, Donna (Allen) Crank; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his son, James Willard Hanselman; step-son, Brent Lee Pointer; two brothers: Harold and Joseph Hanselman; and a sister, Elma Freeman.

Graveside Services will be held at Sugartree Ridge Cemetery, Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Chris Gobin officiating.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

Contributions in Paul’s memory may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.