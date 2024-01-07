The Western Brown High School Spanish Club recently hosted its annual candy sale/piñata raffle. Many hours went into constructing and decorating the piñata, as well as many hours given in the selling of our candy. With every piece of candy purchased, our students received in addition, a ticket to win a candy filled piñata. This year‘s winner is Adam Peña, who chose the Shrek look-alike piñata. We want to thank everyone who participated in making this year‘s event a very special one. Muchas gracias y Feliz Navidad from the Spanish Club – Aaryn “Juana” Hatfield, Adam “Santos” Peña, Trent “Mario” Seibert and John “Juan” Martin.