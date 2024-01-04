Lengthy holiday tourney run ends for Eastern girls

Western Brown’s Olivia Fischer goes up for a score over Eastern defenders in the Brown County Holiday Tournament varsity girls championship game on Dec. 29. Photo by Wade Linville

Eastern’s Emmalee Belmont drives to the hoop for a score during the Brown County Holiday Tournament varsity girls championship game on Dec. 29. Photo by Wade Linville

Eastern’s Clara Martin shoots from three-point range in the Brown County Holiday Tournament championship game on Dec. 29. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown’s Cassidy Armstrong goes up for a score in the Brown County Holiday Tournament championship game. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown’s Alyssa Campbell goes up for a shot during this year’s Brown County Holiday Tournament varsity girls championship game against Eastern. Photo by Wade Linville

Named to this year’s Brown County Holiday Tournament girls all-tournament team were (from the left): Olivia Fischer (Western Brown), Hadley Jones (Western Brown), Emmalee Belmont (Eastern), Christina Murphy (Fayetteville-Perry), and Lizzy Cahall (Georgetown). Photo by Wade Linville

The Western Brown Lady Broncos dominated the hardwood Dec. 28-29 at Georgetown High School to stake claim to the 2023 Brown County Holiday Tournament title, ending a lengthy holiday tourney run for the Eastern varsity girls basketball program.

The Eastern Lady Warriors defeated the Georgetown Lady G-Men 50-42 in round one of the Brown County Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 to earn a spot in the championship game on Dec. 29, in search of the program’s ninth consecutive holiday tourney title.

The Lady Broncos captured a 61-52 victory over the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets in round one of the tournament to move on to the varsity girls championship game.

The Lady Broncos were hot out the game in the championship game against Eastern, climbing to a 15-6 lead in the first quarter and never looking back.

At halftime break, it was the Lady Broncos with a comfortable 37-12 lead.

The Lady Broncos kept up the momentum in the second half, outscoring the Lady Warriors 11-8 in the third quarter and 17-0 in the fourth quarter for a 45-point victory.

In an impressive offensive performance, Western Brown senior Olivia Fischer shot for 26 points to lead the way for the Lady Broncos. She also had five steals, five rebounds, and two assists.

Western Brown senior Hadley Jones finished with eight points, five steals, and four assists.

Western senior Cassidy Armstrong finished with seven points to go along with seven rebounds.

“Our kids were really focused today, and I thought we did very well getting the ball into areas where we could be successful,” said Western Brown head coach Tim Chadwell following the Brown County Holiday Tournament win over Eastern.

“We’re just thrilled,” said Chadwell.

“We’re thrilled (about) where we are, and looking to build upon this.”

The Lady Broncos rose to a 9-2 overall record with their two wins in the holiday tournament.

“We just talked about ‘you win as a team’ and that’s what we did today,” said Chadwell. “We shared the ball and got it into good spots.”

Emmalee Belmont led the Lady Warriors in scoring against Western Brown with eight points.

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets topped the Georgetown Lady G-Men 59-22 in the consolation game, finishing in third place in the holiday tournament. Ryley Kleemeyer led the way in scoring for the Lady Rockets with 16 points while also pulling down 14 rebounds for a double-double.

Named to this year’s Brown County Holiday Tournament girls all-tournament team were: Olivia Fischer (Western Brown), Hadley Jones (Western Brown), Emmalee Belmont (Eastern), Christina Murphy (Fayetteville-Perry), and Lizzy Cahall (Georgetown).