Emergency units from the Georgetown Police Department and the Georgetown Fire/EMS responded to the Lighthouse Thrift Store in Georgetown on Dec. 15 for the discovery of a grenade.

“It was an unusual discovery while unpacking an old trunk donated to the store,” said Tracy McHenry, who was working at the store.

Shortly after fire and EMS members responded, the grenade was confirmed real, and the Cincinnati Bomb Squad was called in to retrieve the grenade for further investigation.

“I was shocked when I realized that it was possibly a real grenade. I am glad no one was hurt and thankful for our local firefighters,” said McHenry.

Georgetown Fire Chief Joey Rockey said, “This discovery isn’t as uncommon as one might think.”

Rockey also explained that their procedure is to contact the Cincinnati Bomb Squad in every situation like this.

The grenade will be examined by the bomb squad to see if it is live.