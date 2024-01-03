Donna Faye Calvert, age 62, of Amelia, Ohio passed away Monday, January 1, 2024 at her residence. She was a retired owner of Prestige Dry Cleaners. Donna was born November 4, 19621 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late John and Lena (Hatton) Calvert. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister – Brenda Bauer.

Ms. Calvert is survived by two daughters – Amanda Smith and husband Brad of Hamersville, Ohio and Jennifer Kihnke and husband Jeremy of Amelia, Ohio; one brother – Kenny Calvert and wife Toni of West Chester, Ohio; six grandchildren – Alyssa Folchi and Lillian Smith both of Hamersville, Ohio, Annabella, Amari and Charlee Kihnke and Blake Behymer all of Amelia, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and people she loved.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263.

