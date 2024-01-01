Sallie Dean Hamilton, 83, of Ripley, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. She was retired from U.S. Precision Lens in Amelia, Ohio, where she worked as a line supervisor. Ms. Hamilton was born September 24, 1940 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Lloyd Eugene and Sybil (Wheatly) Kinder. She was also preceded in death by her grandson – Jason Hamilton and her brother – Lloyd Eugene Kinder, Jr.

Ms. Hamilton is survived by her son – Danny Hamilton (Carla) of Ripley, Ohio; husband – Thomas Shinkle of Ripley; two grandchildren Holly and Heather Hamilton, both of Ripley; three great-grandchildren – Jason, Remy and Ava Jo; two sisters – Barb Kinder and Lillie Groh, both of Ripley.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 2, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley. Pastor John Neu will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com