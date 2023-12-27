Betty J. Young, age 85, of Russellville, OH, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023 at her residence. She was born March 17, 1938 in Georgetown, OH, the daughter of the late William J. and Eva Clair (McKenzie) Piatt. She was a telephone operator for General Telephone, worked several years at the Clermont Hospital and Kaeser & Blair. She was also a member of Church 180 in Seaman.

In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by her first husband. Jerry Steele; sister, Barbara Gladde and 2 grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her loving husband of 7 years, Bob Young of Russellville; sons; Mark Steele of MO, Jeff (Mary Beth) Steele of Georgetown; daughters, Patricia Short of Georgetown, Doreen Young of Williamsburg, Donna Young of Amelia, Deanna Cooper of Ripley; brother, Charles Piatt of Mt. Orab; sister, Clara Jewell of Sardinia; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Michael Parks will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

