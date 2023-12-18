Joyce Marie Emery, age 65, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 16, 2023 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, Ohio with her family by her side. She was a manager for Pamida in Georgetown, Ohio for many years and retired from Dollar General in 2020. Joyce enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, going out to eat and was an avid Star Wars fan. She was born July 16, 1958 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert G. and Patricia Ann (Serwna) Young. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers – Robert Michael Young and Gregory William Young and two uncles – Billy Serwna and Fritzie Serwna.

Mrs. Emery is survived by her husband of 42 years – Thomas Emery; two children – Rodney Young and wife Lesley of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Elizabeth Emery of Southgate, Kentucky; two grandchildren – Chloe and Ava Young both of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two sisters – Barbara Ralston and Becky Ralston and husband Gerald both of Georgetown, Ohio; one aunt – Barbara Serwna of Flemingsburg, Kentucky; two special cousins – Kristi Geier and husband Ken of Morrow, Ohio and Kathy Sanders and husband Mark of Glasgow, Kentucky and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Fr. Tim Ralston will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com